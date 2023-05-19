Five artists to kick off Musicians Corner spring concert series on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's always music playing somewhere in Nashville, but one of the best things is live music outside, as we enjoy the summer weather, and it is even better when it is free.

Musicians Corner is back at Centennial Park starting Friday. Five artists are expected to kick off the spring lineup starting at 5 p.m. The event ends at 9 p.m., and then you can catch even more artists Saturday.

Every weekend from now through June 17 there will be music playing at Centennial Park. Those exact days and times vary, so you can check out the full schedule here.

Not only can people enjoy free live music, but there will be local vendors to shop from, food trucks, drinks for the adults, and activities for kids so that it is the perfect family outing.

Executive Producer Justin Branam said having all of this easily accessible right at the center of Nashville is why Musicians Corner is such a cherished event.

"It's one of the rare things in Nashville that's free but still of a high quality, so while everything is getting more and more expensive in Nashville and really everywhere, this is an opportunity where families can really rely on, 'We can go to Musicians Corner, it's going to be free, we're going to have a good time, I can spend a long time there.' I think that is really special," said Branam.

Musicians Corner also has a fall lineup throughout September. So you can already look forward to even more free music returning to Centennial Park. Those dates are also on the Musicians Corner Nashville website.