Five children set to return home after being separated from their parents for more than a month

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Their five children were taken from them and are now set to be returned, after more than a month.

Bianca Clayborn and Deonte Williams were traveling with their five children when they were stopped by a THP officer for tinted windows and driving too slowly in the fast lane.

A search of the vehicle found a small amount of marijuana and Williams was charged with simple possession. Then, DCS took custody of the five children.

This sparked outrage from the family and several Tennessee state lawmakers.

DCS has not released details on what led to the removal of the children as simple possession of marijuana alone does not qualify for such action.

The couple out of Georgia went before a juvenile court judge in Manchester today to regain custody of their children. The children's mother today passed a urine test screening her for drugs and she submitted to a hair follicle test.

Barring a sudden reversal, the five children in custody of the Department of Children Services are expected to be released to family with the mother in Tennessee, but not yet returning to Georgia.

They will be with their family for 48 hours until the judge gets the results of a hair follicle drug test taken by the mother.

The judge is expected to return the children to the mother and dismiss the entire juvenile case.

The children, ages four months to seven years are expected to be released to the mother to return to Georgia.