Five injured in Franklin County school bus crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five people have been injured in a school bus crash in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The crash took place Thursday morning on Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road, involving the Franklin County Schools bus and a truck.

Four passengers of the bus were taken to the Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester for treatment. The driver of the truck was taken to Erlanger Hospital for treatment.

The extent of injuries for the five who were transported is currently unknown.

