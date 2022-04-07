Watch
News

Actions

Five injured in Franklin County school bus crash

Franklin County School Bus Crash - 040722
Keaton Solomon
The scene of the school bus crash in Franklin County.
Franklin County School Bus Crash - 040722
Posted at 9:04 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 10:04:27-04

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five people have been injured in a school bus crash in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The crash took place Thursday morning on Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road, involving the Franklin County Schools bus and a truck.

Four passengers of the bus were taken to the Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester for treatment. The driver of the truck was taken to Erlanger Hospital for treatment.

The extent of injuries for the five who were transported is currently unknown.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap