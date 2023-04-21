Five year anniversary of Waffle House shooting fuels push for gun legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five years after her son was killed tragically at the Waffle House in Antioch, Shaundelle Brooks speaks out more boldly about the need for gun legislation following The Covenant School shooting.

Friday afternoon, the session concluded without passing any gun legislation — something Brooks said did not surprise her.

"I'm disappointed. Not shocked. Right? Because they've been doing this. Like I said, my son was killed. They haven't done anything in five years. And here we are, another mass shooting," Brooks said.

Following the shooting at the Waffle House that killed DeEbony Groves, Joe Perez, Taurean Sanderlin, and Akilah Dasilva, and injured many others. The push for gun reform ignited in the Nashville community. It is a cause Brooks has dedicated much time to.

"We need to protect our children. You need to do what you need to do to make sure that our children are safe. We vote you in there, do your job," Brooks said of legislators.

Claire Kopsky Akilah Dasilva's Mother Shaundelle Brooks

As mass shootings continue to happen, Brooks said the reality is kids' lives have changed.

"The kids these days, you ask them one thing, mainly, what's the main concern or what they're worried about? And it's gun violence is sad, you know?" she said.

As the families who lost loved ones and those who were affected reflect on the tragic Waffle House shooting on Saturday. Brooks hopes families will realize that the unthinkable can happen to them.

"You never know. This was definitely not a part — I've never seen this in my vision nowhere that this was gonna happen to my family," she said.

The Waffle House remembrance ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Claire Kopsky Shaundelle Brooks prepares to bring photos of her son to the Waffle House remembrance ceremony on Saturday, April 22, at 4:00 PM.