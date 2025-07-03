Five years after bombing in Nashville, local businesses feel relief in final stages of reconstruction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly five years after the Christmas Day bombing that damaged dozens of buildings along Nashville's historic Second Avenue, the city is entering its final phase of reconstruction.

This is welcome news for local business owners as we head into the holiday weekend.

Last year, tight walking conditions and construction materials slowed down customer traffic during the Fourth of July festivities, according to some business owners we spoke to.

This year, with improved access and wider walkways, those businesses are expecting a significant boost.

Nothing says "I've been to Music City" like a good piece of memorabilia from Nashville Souvenirs on Second Avenue, which prides itself on daily deals, like 2 for $20 t-shirts.

Inside, the deals have stayed consistent—but outside, Nashville Souvenir's manager, Connie, confirmed that the scenery has changed dramatically over the past year.

Last Fourth of July, the street was still shut down for cars, and while sidewalks remained open, Connie said the tight spaces seemed to deter many visitors from stopping in.

"A lot of people didn't realize the businesses were open on Second Ave," Connie said.

Now, as construction has progressed, there's finally some breathing room.

"I love the new design," Connie said.

Signs still remain, reminding visitors that businesses are open, while offering more space for people to walk around and linger near retailers on Second Avenue, closer to Broadway.

Just past Commerce Street, the road remains blocked off, though sidewalks are open.

"I knew there was a lot to be done. It's just crazy how one person can screw up so much, you know?" Connie said.

Connie is hopeful that the city's Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event will also amp up sales this year.

According to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, last year's July 4th event brought in significant revenue. Visitor spending generated by the Let Freedom Sing! event was a record-breaking $17.5 million.

"We're very excited about the 4th of July. We're very glad that the street is back open again," Connie said.

Street construction in the region is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, though repairs to damaged buildings are expected to take several more years.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.