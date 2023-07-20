Five years after filing a wage theft lawsuit, construction workers get settlement money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's money the local painter's union says contractors should have paid to dozens of workers five years ago while working construction on the new JW Marriott downtown.

On Wednesday, that union handed out checks of thousands of dollars in overtime — money it helped the workers win in court.

The local chapter of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades says the payout, about $700,000 for roughly 70 workers, is the result of a settlement agreement, after a lawsuit against two contractors, First Class Interiors out of Florida and Mr. Drywall Services. The lawsuit claimed the workers weren't paid proper overtime wages.

"This is working class people here, these are people who are building America, and they deserve better," said Charley Rodriguez, with the union.

The union says it's rare for a case to yield such a big payout. It says it will continue to hand out checks to impacted workers on Thursday.