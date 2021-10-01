Watch
Flags at Capitol, in Hardin County flying at half-staff today in honor of deputy killed in line of duty

Hardin County Sheriff's Department
Deputy Matthew Locke
Posted at 8:16 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 09:28:48-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee said flags will fly at half-staff on Friday in honor of Hardin County Deputy Matthew Locke who was killed in the line of duty.

Lee made the announcement Friday, saying flags at the Capitol and in Hardin County will fly at half-staff.

Locke was killed Saturday night after responding to an emergency call at a home on Nance Bend Road in Clifton.

Those who knew him say Locke was a respected deputy who served with honor and distinction -- always ready to help. He was also a member of the Tennessee National Guard.

Deputy Matthew Locke

Todd Stricklin, the suspect accused of killing Locke, is currently being held without bond at a jail outside of Hardin County.

Todd Stricklin

District Attorney Matt Stowe told Nick Beres that his legal staff is reviewing aggravating circumstances to make the case for the death penalty.

"He is a hero. He basically gave his life to try to save a woman, who was trying to flee from a domestic violence situation," Stowe said.

*Nick Beres contributed to this report.

