Flags at Capitol, in Hardin County flying at half-staff today in honor of deputy killed in line of duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee said flags will fly at half-staff on Friday in honor of Hardin County Deputy Matthew Locke who was killed in the line of duty.

Lee made the announcement Friday, saying flags at the Capitol and in Hardin County will fly at half-staff.

Flags over the Capitol & Hardin County will fly at half-staff today in honor of @HCSheriffDept Deputy Matthew Locke who was killed in the line of duty. Please join @marialeetn & me in praying for the Locke family. Tennesseans will never forget his service & sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/n7j5coPA5j — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 1, 2021

Locke was killed Saturday night after responding to an emergency call at a home on Nance Bend Road in Clifton.

Those who knew him say Locke was a respected deputy who served with honor and distinction -- always ready to help. He was also a member of the Tennessee National Guard.

Hardin County Sheriff's Department

Todd Stricklin, the suspect accused of killing Locke, is currently being held without bond at a jail outside of Hardin County.

TBI Todd Stricklin

District Attorney Matt Stowe told Nick Beres that his legal staff is reviewing aggravating circumstances to make the case for the death penalty.

"He is a hero. He basically gave his life to try to save a woman, who was trying to flee from a domestic violence situation," Stowe said.

*Nick Beres contributed to this report.