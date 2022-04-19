Flags over Capitol at half-staff, honoring now-identified Navy sailor from Pearl Harbor attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Capitol will be flying its flags at half-mast on Tuesday, in honor of a recently identified Yorkville native who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the deadly bombings of Pearl Harbor.

The Oklahoma was one of the first vessels hit in the waves of the Sunday morning Pearl Harbor attack. Over 400 men were aboard and sleeping in their racks below decks.

Of the 429 sailors who were killed on the Oklahoma, the remains of 388 soldiers were unable to be identified. These were buried in the Halawa and Nu'uanu Cemetaries as "unknowns."

Now, thanks to DNA analysis, 355 sailors have been individually identified. As of January 4, 2021, Navy Chief Water Tender Claude White, 40, of Yorkville, Tennessee is among them.

On Tuesday, White was returned to Dyer, Tennessee to be buried.

Visitation was held from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Johnson-Williams Funeral Home in Newbern. Graveside services began at 2 p.m. at Bells Chapel Cemetary in Yorkville. The United States Navy Honor Guard served as his pallbearers.

White's name, which was recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific, will now receive a rosette to indicate that he's been identified.

White enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Sept. 9, 2020 in Nashville, reaching the rank of Chief Water Tender. He was assigned to the USS Oklahoma after completing his training at Newport, Rhode Island.

He received many awards and decorations during his service, including a Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal with three stars, American Defense Service Medal with Fleet Clasp, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Pistol Sharpshooter.

