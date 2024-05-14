Flash flooding leaves one man cleaning up whats left undamaged in his house

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The cleanup continues across the midstate, days after severe storms pummeled the area.
In Sumner County, that cleanup includes flood damage left behind after several inches of rain came down in a Flash Flood Emergency.
Charlie Camplin says at his home in Sumner County last week, that rain just kept coming.
Realizing what was happening, as his home filled with water, Charlie admits instead of reaching for important documents or other things to save, he first tried something else.
"I went for the wet vac, you know, I wasn't thinking," Charlie said. "I tried to save some stuff, I went for some paper towels in the bottom drawer, smart, ya know?"
Five days later, with help from God Why Church in Hendersonville, like so many others, Charlie is still cleaning up.
He says he was lucky enough to have flood insurance, but he's quickly learning what it does and doesn't cover.
Charlie says he's not sure what of his home will be able to be salvaged.
But he says his heart goes out to all those also still cleaning up in a situation even worse than his.
