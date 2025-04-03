Flash flooding traps car under bridge near Green Hills YMCA, sparks multiple water rescues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All day, creeks and rivers have been cresting, reaching near-record levels.

The morning's flash flooding even swallowed up cars in Davidson County.

I drove around Green Hills and Belle Meade, where high water wrecked cars.

At least two had to be towed from Harding Pike near Belle Meade Plaza, where Richland Creek crossed over the major road.

Belle Meade Police helping stranded driver move away from floodwater on Hwy 70. You can see in the back the road is covered with water. We’re near Lynwood and Hillwood Blvds. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/rnA5WmO7ln — Hannah McDonald (@HannahMcDonald) April 3, 2025

A water rescue was necessary in the Westchase neighborhood hours after rain stopped. Sugartree Creek, which runs behind the homes, rose so high that it was in front.

"From what we can tell is all the cars on this side of the property have been totaled," said Allie Bohannon, a resident. "I think water apparently came up to the steering wheel on a lot of them, and it came quick."

According to the Nashville Fire Department, between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., the NFD Special Operations division responded to 15 water-related calls, two HazMat calls, and two investigations.

At the YMCA in Green Hills, a car wedged under the bridge near the entrance became quite the spectacle.

NewsChannel 5 Car washed away by Sugartree Creek under the entrance of Green Hills YMCA.

It turns out, it washed away from a retirement home's parking lot four blocks away and was carried by Sugartree Creek.

Art Austin said when he went to sleep, his blue BMW was parked as far away from water as it could be.

"I was about as high in that particular parking lot as I could've gone, but still washed it away," Art Austin said.

Despite the unbelievable circumstances, Austin remained calm as he called his insurance to talk through his options, including getting his car towed.

"Well, there's no sense crying over spilled milk, the old saying goes," Austin said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.