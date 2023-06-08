Flexing their flight skills: Keep an eye out for the Blue Angels at Tennessee air show

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Anyone outside in Downtown Nashville Thursday morning had a great view of the Blue Angels passing through town. They were making their way to Smyrna for this weekend's Great Tennessee Air Show.

"It’s fun to show up, and it’s fun to make a little noise and show everybody what we can do," said Commander Alex Armatas, the leader of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels.

Armatas flew in the number one position, as they buzzed over Downtown Nashville and unsuspecting country music fans at CMA Fest.

"We flew up just north of the city, did a little north-to-south flyover, downtown Nashville, flew over the Titans stadium there and just kind of checked everything out on the way in," said Armatas. "It was great."

Make no mistake, the Angels are here to impress. But Armatas said they're also flexing their flight skills on behalf of everyone else currently overseas. "Just know that the entire Navy, Marine Corps has this kind of teamwork, this kind of professionalism, this kind of talent. There’s folks like this all over our Navy, Marine Corps doing really tough jobs day in and day out and do them exceptionally well," he said.

The Blue Angels have a little extra reason to show off this weekend at the air show — pilot number five Julius Bratton — hails from Montgomery County, Tennessee. Bratton has flown with the Blue Angels for four years. He told his commander some of his favorite people like his mother will be in the seats to watch him perform.

"It’s that much more special and rewarding when you can show it to your close friends and family," said Armatas.

Maybe it's the hometown connection or just the ability to show off military might — but Commander Armatas thinks this show could be one of their greatest.

"Showcase what this team can do, and really represent 800,000 members of the Navy, Marine Corps. That’s what we’re here to do," he said.

There are still tickets available for the Great Tennessee Air Show. Click here for more information.