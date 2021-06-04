Flight to Nashville diverted after passenger reportedly tried to breach cockpit

ALBUQUERQUE (WTVF) — A passenger on a Delta flight to Nashville was detained after reportedly trying to breach the cockpit.

Albuquerque International Sunport spokesperson Stephanie Kitts said the flight was traveling from Los Angeles and was forced to divert to Albuquerque.

The flight landed around 2:20 p.m. Friday. She said the unidentified passenger did not breach the cockpit and no one was injured. Airport police detained the passenger after landing. The FBI will investigate the incident.

The plane is scheduled to continue on its way to Nashville.