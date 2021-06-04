Watch
News

Actions

Flight to Nashville diverted after passenger reportedly tried to breach cockpit

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE PHOTO: A Delta jet lands at Salt Lake City International Airport, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Earns Delta Air Lines
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 19:01:13-04

ALBUQUERQUE (WTVF) — A passenger on a Delta flight to Nashville was detained after reportedly trying to breach the cockpit.

Albuquerque International Sunport spokesperson Stephanie Kitts said the flight was traveling from Los Angeles and was forced to divert to Albuquerque.

The flight landed around 2:20 p.m. Friday. She said the unidentified passenger did not breach the cockpit and no one was injured. Airport police detained the passenger after landing. The FBI will investigate the incident.

The plane is scheduled to continue on its way to Nashville.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now