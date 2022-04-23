Flirting with record highs this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dry weather is forecasted all weekend long across the Mid-South. And while you may think that would be the story, it is really the temperatures forecasted for the weekend.

Highs this weekend are forecasted to top out in the mid-80s. Record highs for both Saturday and Sunday are 90 degrees, and we are forecasting 85 as the high both days. The average high for Saturday and Sunday is 75 degrees.

Make sure to get out and enjoy the dry, warm weather this weekend — enjoy the park, wash the car, eat a meal on a patio — because we will see showers and thunderstorms return to the Mid-South Monday ahead of a cold front.

After the cold front moves through Monday night, we will experience slightly below average temperatures for a few days.

