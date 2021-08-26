Flood victims thank volunteers responding in Waverly

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the recovery continues, dozens of volunteer groups have arrived to help flood victims cope with their new reality.

And flood victim Karen Taylor is far from the only person who needs that help.

"Volunteers, people will go up and down the street saying, 'What do you need? This is the skill I have, do you need me?'"

It's gratitude that Karen's 12-year-old granddaughter Leah wanted to share on a sign out front that reads "Thank you for the help!"

"I just thought I could write something to maybe make someone’s day," Leah said.

In her brother Logan's case, he drew a thank you sign in the form of a hug from a hand-drawn quokka, a little-known Australian marsupial.

There is plenty more work to be done in Waverly in the coming days, but for a town that's been drenched in bad news, Karen says she can see far more here now than flood damage.

"Where's the good? It’s everywhere around here," Karen said.