Flooding along Harpeth River in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Newschannel 5 shot drone video of downtown Franklin. You can see businesses, cars, and homes under water.

"The storm was a little scary," said Jesse Houle, "it's ridiculous. I look down my back window it looks like we're on a lake front. I live by the Harpeth River so all of the houses nearby are flooded and my neighborhood is blocked off because the water is too deep."

Officials say Williamson County had over 55 road closures county-wide due to flooding overnight. Emergency crews across the County responded to more than 34 water rescue calls including abandoned vehicles, home evacuations, and stranded travelers.

Nikki Wentzel-Potts has lived in Franklin for decades. She says it's shocking to see this part of Bicentennial Park submerged.

"It's surprising and the first thing I think of is the graves, how many times they had to go through that," Wentzel-Potts said, "only time I remember this flooding was 2010 and 1976."

Franklin saw almost 9 inches of rain.

