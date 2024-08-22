Floods of Duds children's consignment sale at Hendersonville church gives back more ways than one

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People can find more than 25,000 items, including clothes, shoes, books, games, toys, and more, this week at the Hendersonville First United Methodist Church on East Main Street bi-annual Floods of Duds children's consignment sale.

The three-day sale opened Wednesday. On Thursday people can shop until 6 p.m. Friday is the 50 percent off sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The church's entire gym is full of items and there is even an overflow room. The items are for children from infants to teens.

Brittany May, the Children's Director at the church, said people who gave their items to the consignment sale make a portion of the proceeds back, and the rest go towards the church's children's ministry to fund mission trip scholarships and other events such as the church's Easter egg hunt, and Christmas event. Proceeds also help sponsor the church's outreach efforts such as Angel Tree during Christmas and food boxes for those in need in the community.

The items left over after the sale go to other non-profits in the community that can use them, such as the women's shelter, the crisis pregnancy center, and more.

The sale is also a great way for people to buy items at an affordable price and for those who gave the items to sell to make some money.

"They will actually get back 70-80 percent of their own proceeds... and the last sale we had that was over $45,000 back into the pockets of moms, dads, and grandparents," said May. "It's a really green way, recycling way, to do clothing."

