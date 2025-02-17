Floodwaters damage beloved campground in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 20 homes and businesses have been damaged so far in Robertson County, and a beloved campground and canoe rental business is dealing with a mess.

Living and owning a business next to the Red River has its perks.

“It’s fun in the summer,” resident Jeff Smoker said.

But in Middle Tennessee, it also comes with drawbacks.

“No fun in the winter when it floods,” Smoker added.

“This one got further and further than we expected,” resident Bonnie Howard said.

Over the weekend, the Red River crested at a major flood stage, according to Blake Pierce, Robertson County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director.

“Anyone remotely close to the river, we urge you to stay away from it because it’s moving extremely fast,” Pierce said.

The rising water damaged personal belongings that Howard and Richard Wells had stored in their shed.

“It’s just everybody’s stuff coming up here in the flood,” Howard said. “I have to go through and pick out whose is what and try to make piles.”

Like dozens of others, the couple had to move their RVs to higher ground ahead of the flood.

“Last flood in May, we didn’t get notice but maybe three hours, and it was coming,” Howard said.

Smoker’s cabin also came close to being flooded.

“Where those pine trees are, that’s 40 feet. If it gets five feet up, it will put it at my door,” Smoker said.

The surge in water also damaged property at Red River Canoe Rental.

“It’s disheartening, too,” Smoker said.

It will take a couple of days for the water to fully recede, and once it does, the owner will get a better understanding of the extent of the damage.

“I know we lost one building that was there on the corner — that’s gone,” Smoker said.

This community is used to thanking people for floating the Red River. Now, they are extending that gratitude toward each other—because that’s how they will pull through.

“We work together. And just pick ourselves back up,” Howard said.

The EMA is working with state and federal partners to complete damage assessments.

Residents and businesses can submit their damage reports online.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com