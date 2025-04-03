Floodwaters in Whites Creek forces family to take quick action

WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Whites Creek neighborhood also experienced major flooding as multiple creeks overflowed, leaving debris scattered across the roads.

Water levels rose so high that one family feared they might have to evacuate because of all the rain during the storm. Because of the severe weather, there wasn't much sleep happening at the Dollar household early Thursday morning.

"We were hunkered down at like 2 a.m. because of the tornado warnings," David Dollar said.

David says they were glued to the screen watching NewsChannel 5 track multiple tornado warnings.

The only person here that could tune out the high-pitched alarms was the couple’s 9-day-old baby.

"He was still asleep. We have a 4-year-old too, and she was a little bit like, 'Oh what’s going on?' and buzzing from it," Dollar said.

As high winds blew through and rain poured down, David grew nervous — the nearby creeks on Dry Fork Road were rising fast.

He captured video of the water taking over the road, eventually washing out a small bridge. His neighbor called him as he was getting concerned.

"We kind of call him the mayor of the neighborhood," Dollar said.

They hopped in his truck and picked up sandbags, hoping to protect the Dollar household as water levels surged.

David believes the built-up debris has made it difficult for the water to go anywhere, leading to more flooding.

"We reported it, but nothing happened," Dollar said.

Despite the chaos, David is grateful the water stayed outside their home — his top priority was keeping his family safe.

"You just want to protect them and make them feel safe," Dollar said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com