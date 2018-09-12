Hurricane Florence: TEMA Deploying Relief Teams To Carolinas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency begun deploying relief teams to the Carolinas Wednesday in preparation of Hurricane Florence.

The teams consisted of state and local emergency management, medical, and swift-water rescue crews.

”Tennesseans have a volunteer spirit to step up and help our neighboring states in times of need and I thank the men and women from these various teams who will be on the ground in the Carolinas when the storm hits to immediately provide needed services and relief,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said.

In Rutherford County, teams left Murfreesboro and are headed for South Carolina.

"We are going as swift water teams, but we never know if we're just going to do flood evacuations, high water, it doesn't make a difference," said Scott Ellis, battalion chief with Brentwood Fire and Rescue. "We're taking boats and whatever equipment we need to do whatever we're asked to do when we're down there."

TEMA began assembling the response teams Monday as Florence strengthened to a Category 2. However, the storm strengthened Tuesday with winds of 140 mph.

It could become more powerful before hitting the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm. More than 1 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders in the coastal areas of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.