Florida Georgia Line cancels 2021 tour due to safety concerns

Katie Darby/Katie Darby/Invision/AP
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard with Florida Georgia Line performs during the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard
Posted at 2:56 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 15:56:37-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country duo Florida Georgia Line announced they are canceling their "I Love My Country Tour" due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

They made the announcement Friday afternoon on social media saying:

"While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right."

Refunds will be issued to those with tickets by the original method of payment used at the time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.

Garth Brooks recently made the same decision and canceled his stadium tour for the same reason.

