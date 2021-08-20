Florida Georgia Line cancels 2021 tour due to safety concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country duo Florida Georgia Line announced they are canceling their "I Love My Country Tour" due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

They made the announcement Friday afternoon on social media saying:

"While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right."

Refunds will be issued to those with tickets by the original method of payment used at the time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.

Garth Brooks recently made the same decision and canceled his stadium tour for the same reason.