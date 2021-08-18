Garth Brooks cancels five stops on stadium tour, including postponed Nashville show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Garth Brooks has canceled the remaining stops on his stadium tour amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country. This includes his show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville that was called off due to storms and had yet to be rescheduled.

Other concert locations that were canceled include Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us," said Brooks.

All tickets will be refunded by Ticketmaster.

Ticket holders will receive a full refund and should contact their point of purchase for refund information. The tour and Nissan Stadium are looking to identify a makeup date in 2022. pic.twitter.com/qL797gcB3O — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) August 18, 2021

Brooks said he is hoping to reschedule and finish his stadium tour before the end of 2021.

"I'm sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year's end," said Brooks. "With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide."