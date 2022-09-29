Floridians seeking safety from Hurricane Ian arrive in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As more than two million people in Florida were asked to pack up and head to safer ground, some people flew to safety and arrived in Nashville.

Bradley Fridell from Orlando said getting to Music City was a journey.

"We had to book our flight for yesterday morning at 10, and then we were like, 'I don't know if we're going to make that,' so we booked it for 7 — that got delayed. Then there was a delay here. It's just been chaotic," he said.

Hurricane Ian caused several flights coming in from Florida to be canceled or delayed. Airports in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, Southwest Florida and Fort Lauderdale have all been impacted.

Diane Gleason lived in Florida for 22 years and said she's no stranger to weather like this.

"Orlando's airport was already canceled. They were talking about Lauderdale's and Palm's Beach being iffy, so I figured: if I get in by noon I got a better chance," Gleason said.

She said thanks to her expertise she knew she had to make some flight adjustments.

"I took a chance last night, switched my reservation and got the last flight out from Southwest. I knew it was coming up the coast — no matter where it was going to hit, it was going to hit," she said.

For passengers able to stay away from the danger, they said it's moments like this that remind you of what matters most.