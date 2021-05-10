Flower industry facing shortages this Mother's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the busiest weekends of the year at flower shops across Nashville. On Charlotte Avenue, Geny’s Flowers prepared about 100 bouquets for mothers in the area.

After Valentine's Day, Mother’s Day is one of the biggest holidays for florists. But this year’s holiday comes during a tough time for the industry which is currently facing a flower shortage. "Last year with COVID a lot of the farms struggled really, really bad because people weren't placing orders, weddings were canceled all over the world so their fields basically got plowed under. So now that everything is starting to pick back up they just don't have the stock to grow and then there's also been a lot of bad storms in South America so those storms are impacting fields as well," said lead designer at Geny's, Melissa Spaid,

As a result you might see an increase in the cost of your flowers this year, but Geny's Flowers has also seen an increase of is online sales following the pandemic.