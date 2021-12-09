Flu activity is 335% higher nationwide in 2021; Tenn. seeing more cases compared to other states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flu cases are on the rise.

In fact, Walgreens reports flu activity is 335% higher nationwide this year compared to last.

The latest data underscores the critical importance of getting vaccinated against the flu as winter and flu seasons continue.

As more people travel and attend in-person gatherings for the holidays, Nashville ranks #7 of the top designated market areas with flu activity this week — with a 40% increase in activity week-over-week.

Knoxville ranks #1 and Chattanooga ranks #5.

More than 40% of Americans aren't planning on getting a flu shot this year, according to a survey of more than 1,000 adults by the National Foundation For Infectious Diseases.

Some people didn't think flu vaccines worked, some say they never got the flu, some were worried about side effects, while others felt like the flu vaccine would give them the flu.

Health experts recommend vaccination for both the flu and COVID, especially if you’re going to be around the elderly this holiday season.

“Now more than ever, we’re seeing little pockets show up around the world of flu coming. Which was low before, but now we are starting to see it. It wouldn’t be surprising not to take these precautions and we start seeing the flu,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Lyssette Cardona said.

Currently the CDC reports 40% of American adults and children have gotten their flu shot this year.