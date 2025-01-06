Flu cases surge across Middle Tennessee after holiday gatherings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you have a tickle in your throat or are developing a cough, you’re not alone.

Across the country, people are falling ill after holiday gatherings. The CDC reports that respiratory illnesses are currently at high levels in Tennessee, with a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.

Dr. Shawn Pruitt, of Pruitt's Discount Pharmacy, said the high levels of illness in the area are reflected in the city's wastewater.

"In the wastewater for Nashville, large amounts of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu are showing up," Pruitt said. "That’s a good indicator these things are going around."

As a result, foot traffic has increased at Pruitt's Discount Pharmacy as people rush in for remedies and preventive treatments to protect themselves from viruses.

"Go ahead and take preventive steps — vitamin C and vitamin D, avoid dairy or sugar, and, of course, Dr. Pruitt’s potion," he advised.

But many Tennesseans are already in full battle mode. Vanderbilt University Medical Center has reported a rise in flu cases, which is expected, according to Dr. Todd Rice, director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit.

"With work parties and family gatherings, it's no surprise that it’s created an environment where these viruses have taken off, and we’re seeing really high rates," Dr. Rice said.

The CDC also reports high levels of RSV and COVID-19 circulating, prompting the need for medical attention. Dr. Rice noted that there is an RSV vaccine available for individuals over 60.

Dr. Rice also advises that unless you are experiencing trouble breathing or chest pain with flu symptoms, there's no need to rush to the ER. Instead, he recommends allowing your body time to rest.

"Just take a few days for a virus to run its course in people," he said.

Both Dr. Rice and Dr. Pruitt suggest turning to over-the-counter remedies to alleviate symptoms and doing your part to avoid spreading illness.

“Make sure you cover your cough so those aerosols don’t spread around to everyone else,” Dr. Pruitt said.

Dr. Rice recommends keeping a safe distance from others to further reduce the spread of the virus.

Tennesseans are urged to take preventative measures, rest when sick, and follow public health advice to minimize the impact of respiratory viruses this winter season.

