Flying for Thanksgiving? BNA wants you to know these travel tips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thanksgiving travel numbers are expected to be near pre-pandemic levels this year, and Nashville International Airport is urging travelers to arrive early.

BNA released several travel tips Wednesday ahead of the busy holiday travel period, saying fliers should expect heavier passenger volumes on Nov. 19, 24 and 25 and Nov. 28 and 29.

BEFORE YOU GO:

BNA said don’t forget a face covering — a federal mandate requires masks in the terminal and on BNA parking shuttles. If you forget yours, BNA said it offers free masks at security checkpoints.

To save time, BNA said you should check the do’s and don’ts of packing from the TSA’s website.

Arrive at least two hours early.

Know you parking options because lots are going to be busier than usual – visit BNA’s website for more parking information. You can also check real-time parking space availability.

Check your flight status here.

WHEN YOU ARRIVE

Remember, the airport is split into two terminals because of construction. Make sure you know your airline and terminal information.

Go the correct security checkpoint: North Security for A and B gates, and South Security for C and D gates.

North Terminal (A and B gates): Air Canada, Cape Air, Charters, Contour, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit, Sun Country, United, Viva Aerobus, WestJet South Terminal (C and D gates): Alaska, Allegiant, American, Southwest

for A and B gates, and for C and D gates.

AAA said that 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel for the holiday — an almost 12% jump from last year.

According to AAA, 6.4 million more Americans plan to travel this Thanksgiving. In 2019, nearly 50 million drivers were out for the holiday — this year that will be closer to 48 million.

*Cole Johnson contributed to this report.