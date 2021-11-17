Watch
Flying for Thanksgiving? BNA wants you to know these travel tips

Hank Elliott/WTVF
Holiday travelers at Nashville International Airport on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Nov 17, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thanksgiving travel numbers are expected to be near pre-pandemic levels this year, and Nashville International Airport is urging travelers to arrive early.

BNA released several travel tips Wednesday ahead of the busy holiday travel period, saying fliers should expect heavier passenger volumes on Nov. 19, 24 and 25 and Nov. 28 and 29.

BEFORE YOU GO:

WHEN YOU ARRIVE

  • Remember, the airport is split into two terminals because of construction. Make sure you know your airline and terminal information.
  • Go the correct security checkpoint: North Security for A and B gates, and South Security for C and D gates.
    • North Terminal (A and B gates): Air Canada, Cape Air, Charters, Contour, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit, Sun Country, United, Viva Aerobus, WestJet
    • South Terminal (C and D gates): Alaska, Allegiant, American, Southwest

AAA said that 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel for the holiday — an almost 12% jump from last year.

According to AAA, 6.4 million more Americans plan to travel this Thanksgiving. In 2019, nearly 50 million drivers were out for the holiday — this year that will be closer to 48 million.

*Cole Johnson contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
