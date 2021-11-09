Traveling for Thanksgiving? AAA says plan ahead for near pre-pandemic travel levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Holiday travelers listen up: There are only 16 days until Thanksgiving, and AAA says Tennessee travel numbers will be near pre-pandemic levels.

AAA says 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel for the holiday — an almost 12% jump from last year. However, those numbers could change if there is another COVID surge.

Whether you are driving or taking to the sky, it’s going to be noticeably different.

AAA says 6.4 million more Americans plan to travel this Thanksgiving. In 2019, nearly 50 million drivers were out for the holiday — this year that will be closer to 48 million.

In 2019, 4.6 million people flew nationwide — the projection for this year is 4.2 million, and keep in mind that number is almost double what it was last year.

For Tennessee, about 130,000 more people will be traveling so if you are staying in the state this Thanksgiving this increase is also right here at home.

AAA has some tips if you are traveling for Thanksgiving:

Be proactive and book things sooner rather than later. Be patient and be prepared for the road by checking things like your battery, tires, brakes etc. Finally, protect you and your trip. Since the pandemic is still ongoing, AAA suggests things like getting travel insurance and consulting CDC guidance before getting together.

Also, quick tip if you are planning on traveling the day before Thanksgiving, AAA says the best time is after 9 p.m.