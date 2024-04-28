Follow the yellow brick road to Nashville Public Library's 9th annual Picnic at the Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday is the Nashville Public Library's 9th annual Picnic at the Library, a big event for the whole family.

When people buy a ticket for a Picnic Basket for this event, they are helping to make sure kids continue to have access to important programs at their local public library here in Nashville.

These programs get kids excited about reading and learning through mentorships, literacy initiatives, story times, and more.

Nashville Public Library said they reach more than 100,000 children and families through these programs.

Picnic at the Library is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Downtown Main Library off of Church Street.

The lobby will be transformed into the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and families are encouraged to follow the yellow brick road to an afternoon full of music, crafts, visits from children's book characters, face painting, food, drinks, and more.

To attend, you buy a "Picnic basket" package which comes with a number of tickets and other perks depending on the package you buy.