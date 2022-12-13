Following NC5 Investigation, Tennessee Department of Children’s Services audit finds 'management failures'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following a series of investigations in the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, an audit conducted by the state's comptroller found the department is "struggling to provide support services to Tennessee's most vulnerable children and youth."

Click here to read more from our investigations into DCS.

The audit looked into the performances of selected programs and activities between August 1, 2020, and August 31, 2022.

According to the report, the children's safety and well-being have been put into jeopardy due to the department's many management failures. The report says these failures include the following:



Identify the risks DCS faces and develop an impactful strategic plan to address both long-standing and current issues

Curtail the escalating turnover of case managers, which has led to ever-increasing caseloads, and prioritize hiring strategies to fill case manager vacancies

Expand long-term placement options and set standards for consistent quality of facilities for children placed in temporary settings

Fully respond to child abuse and neglect allegations, including sexual abuse and sexual harassment, regardless of the child’s placement, and especially in all residential facilities

Ascertain ways to overcome a failing case management system

From audit "Case managers are the backbone of DCS;" "Case manager turnover and employee vacancies at DCS have reached crisis levels while the number of children going into DCS custody continues to rise" — Ben Hall (@NC5_BenHall) December 13, 2022

In response, Sen. Heidi Campbell and Rep. Gloria Johnson have launched a website to document potential issues within DCS. The website services as a timeline detailing ongoing issues, legislation and reporting related to problems within DCS.

NewsChannel 5 is actively digging into the 164-page audit and will update you with more information.