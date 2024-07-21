Following neo-Nazi displays of hate, hundreds stand up and speak out against antisemitism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While a small group of neo-Nazis have tried to spew hate around our city, many more gathered at Bicentennial Park Sunday afternoon to show that the love and support for the Jewish community is much louder.

The Jewish Federation of Nashville hosted the event Nashville Stands Together Against Antisemitism, a response to the out-of-town group spreading hateful messages and causing scenes.

Whether it was spoken word, song, or prayer, several let them know there's no place for hate in Nashville.

"It's easy to stay home and not do anything about this or be scared and stay away, but the truth is, we must speak," said Neelley Hicks, who attended the event.

"We're here gathering about love," added another attendee, Shachar Bar yair. "We're talking about our community, we're talking about who we are and what we're representing. We're not talking hate."

"I felt joy and love and maybe an appropriate and necessary spirit of defiance as well," said Nashville mayor Freddie O'Connell. He added his only message to the group is to get out.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.