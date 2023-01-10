Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar among the headliners for 2023 Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time has come! Manchester's biggest music fest has returned!.
Your 2023 Bonnaroo lineup has finally been announced and we've got all of the details.
Headliners include Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and the Foo Fighters.
Other performers include Korn, Colony House, Portugal. The Man, Lil Nas X, Paramore, Peach Pit, Pixies and Hippo Campus.
Presale tickets began in November and you can sign up now for early access to the on-sale. General admission tickets for a 4-day plan start at $299 and 1-day tickets sit at $175.
BONNAROO 2023 ✌️🌈 SuperJam, Outeroo Lineup, and late night sets to be announced!— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 10, 2023
Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT 👽 Sign up for early access at https://t.co/zYsXMvHzQ6 pic.twitter.com/N05NnvApvK
The 2023 festival will be held from June 16 to 19 and you can take a look at the full lineup below:
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
Zeds Dead
Liquid Stranger
070 Shake
Abraham Alexander
Big Freedia
Briscoe
Celisse
Cimafunk
CVC
Daily Bread
Dehd
Diarrhea Planet
Elephant Heart
Ezra Furman
JP Saxe
Mersiv
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Neighbor
Petey
Suki Waterhouse
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem
Vulfpeck
GRiZ
Portugal. The Man
Noah Kahan
Subtronics
Three 6 Mafia
Fleet Foxes
AFI
Sylvan Esso
Rina Sawayama
Charley Crockett
Morgan Wade
Alex G
MUNA
Diesel
Destroy Lonely
The Midnight
Knocked Loose
Matt Maeson
Peekaboo
black midi
Apashe
Emo Nite
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Madison Cunningham
Sampa the Great
Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta
Maddy O’Neal
Jupiter and Okwess
NotLö
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Odesza
Lil Nas X
Tyler Childers
My Morning Jacket
Louis the Child
Korn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
JID
Sheryl Crow
STS9
Sofi Tukker
Big Wild
The Band Camino
Jenny Lewis
Yung Gravy
Remi Wolf
Bob Moses
Cory Wong
Ken Carson
Elderbrook
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Colony House
Walker & Royce
Devon Gilfillian
The Beths
Danielle Ponder
Giolì & Assia
Thee Sacred Souls
Night Tales
SuperJam
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Foo Fighters
Paramore
Marcus Mumford
The Revivalists
Alesso
Pixies
girl in red
Umphrey’s McGee
Rebelution
Jacob Collier
Hippo Campus
Jauz
Peach Pit
Franz Ferdinand
Men I Trust
MK
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Amber Mark
Wax Motif
Kip Moore
Makaya McCraven
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Paris Jackson
Rome In Silver
The legendary Bonnaroo Superjam will take place on Saturday, June 17, with more details to come.