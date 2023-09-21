Watch Now
Food costs continue to see new highs despite interest rate pause

Grocery Store
David Zalubowski/AP
Displays of bags of snack foods frame an aisle without a customer in a King Soopers grocery store Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in southeast Denver. The union representing more than 8,000 workers in 68 stores across metropolitan Denver announced on Friday, Jan. 21, that a tentative agreement has been reached to end a 10-day strike against King Soopers and its parent, Kroger Co. The union will vote on the agreement on Monday, Jan. 24. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:31 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 05:31:26-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Reserve decided not to hike up interest rates Wednesday, and although that is good news, food costs are still at an all-time high.

Inflation accelerated last month for the second straight month — which is more than analysts were expecting.

Here is what the Consumer Price Index says is the latest:

  • Food prices jumped .2 percent in August for the third consecutive month.
  • Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose .8 percent.
  • Pork shot up to 2.2 percent.
  • Cereals and bakery products are up .5 percent.
  • Dairy products thankfully actually saw a decrease — down .4 percent in August after rising .5 percent in July.
  • Fruits and vegetables also declined .2 percent.
  • Gas prices and the energy index also rose last month.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates at the 22-year high of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent
Although interest rates are paused right now, future hikes are expected. Now the Fed predicts inflation might not reach its 2 percent goal until 2026.

