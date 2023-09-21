Food costs continue to see new highs despite interest rate pause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Reserve decided not to hike up interest rates Wednesday, and although that is good news, food costs are still at an all-time high.

Inflation accelerated last month for the second straight month — which is more than analysts were expecting.

Here is what the Consumer Price Index says is the latest:



Food prices jumped .2 percent in August for the third consecutive month.

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose .8 percent.

Pork shot up to 2.2 percent.

Cereals and bakery products are up .5 percent.

Dairy products thankfully actually saw a decrease — down .4 percent in August after rising .5 percent in July.

Fruits and vegetables also declined .2 percent.

Gas prices and the energy index also rose last month.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates at the 22-year high of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent

Although interest rates are paused right now, future hikes are expected. Now the Fed predicts inflation might not reach its 2 percent goal until 2026.