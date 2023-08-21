Food fight for a cause: New Hope Hermitage helps families in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Children and adults in Hermitage suited up for a food fight. The friendly competition was all to support families in need.

The church New Hope Hermitageruns a community food bank and says this year the demand for help has been huge.

To help stock their pantry again volunteers decided to organize a food fight. Attendees who wanted to partake in the fun were asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate. All the food used for the fight was expired so there was no waste.

"We wanted to ask people to bring in food that wont be expired for a while. We can give healthy options to people and make sure that our community of Hermitage is being fed. What we've been able to see so far is that we've given away over four thousand pounds of food just this year," lead pastor, Justin Lett, said.

Organizers said they hope the food fight becomes an annual tradition. If you would like to donate food to the pantry, you can learn more HERE.