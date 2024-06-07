Food from CMA Fest will be donated to those in need thanks to Musically Fed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Food will go to waste at CMA Fest because any leftover food from backstage and catered events happening over the weekend will be donated to organizations that feed people facing homelessness and food insecurity as part of the Musically Fed program.

Meals will be delivered to organizations like Room in the Inn, Matthew 25, Safe Haven, and Operation Stand Down.

The meals include produce, fruit, fried goods, and already prepared meals. Unused food supplies will also be donated.

Musically Fed was founded in 2016 and has partnered with other major events such as the Grammy Awards and the Hollywood Bowl.