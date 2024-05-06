Food Truck Monday returns to Kingston Springs this week!

Watch Now
Food Truck Monday returns to Kingston Springs
Posted at 5:36 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 06:36:29-04

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Back by popular demand, food truck Monday's is on the calendar in Kingston Springs!

Beginning today and happening every other Monday through the summer, you can head to downtown Kingston Springs for a bite to eat!

There will be plenty of food trucks, live music, games and places to sit and relax. It all gets started downtown tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tell your friends and neighbors!


