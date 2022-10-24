Food truck owner livid his trailer was stolen in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The community is rallying around a local restaurant after their food truck trailer was stolen from the parking lot.

Customers came out to support the restaurant, It'z a Philly Thing, on Monday because they were burglarized.

After the culprit got into the business, they took off with the food truck trailer. The owner said they also stole cash and iPads before pouring Coca-Cola everywhere.

"It pisses me off honestly," Danielle Nolan said.

Nolan is also a food trucker. She said the cheesesteak sandwiches are amazing.

"Ooo my goodness, they’re the best. I haven’t had one better," Nolan said.

After hearing about the stolen trailer, she came out to buy lunch.

"It’s a pretty tight-knit community, so we all look out for each other. So, it hurt all of us honestly," Nolan said.

Ahmad Elam helps his brother with the business. He said the trailer is a $50,000 loss.

“I really don’t know what was the whole meaning of this,” Elam said. “It just sucks."

The theft happened Saturday right before 3:30 a.m.

This isn't the first time. They had to temporarily close in July for a break-in too.

"I definitely feel sad for the management, I’m sure they’re frustrated," Sarah Leeson said.

Leeson stopped by for lunch to try her first cheesesteak sandwich ever.

"We’ve always seen people out here,” Leeson said.

For now, they're staying busy at the restaurant and hoping their food truck trailer will be returned soon

They filed a police report, but no arrests have been made. If you have any information or spot the food truck trailer, call Metro Nashville Police Department.