Football for the Cure to celebrate 10 years of raising money to fight cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Vanderbilt football player has reached a milestone with a football program he created to pull the flag on cancer.

Jameson Wharton started Football for a Cure when he was 10 years old after his aunt died from ovarian cancer.

The program is now in its tenth year.

"I tell people I've being doing it for ten years and the reaction is always the same, like wow how old are you? And the fact that I'm only 19, and I got to start this at 10 years old and keep it going because of the support group that I have is just crazy," said Wharton.

This year his goal is to raise $10,000 dollars for the 10th anniversary.

There will be several different flag football games going on for different age groups — from six to seventeen — at Volunteer Park at Arrowhead in Hendersonville.

People are asked to arrive at 2 p.m.

Registering online is preferred, but people can register when they arrive at the park for at least $5.

The money raised will go to the American Cancer Society and Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center.

The games start at 2:45.