For eager artists, there's no crime with this type of graffiti — just connection

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — You've seen it on train cars and under bridges. It's an art form many of us might associate with a crime.

Rather, graffiti artists know the craft may be associated with that, but there are ways to explore this creativity. Instead of viewing it as a crime, there are times where it's about connection.

"I always thought that when I'm painting, I can make a ruckus," said Rosalia Rausch.

Pay attention to that word "ruckus." There's a reason she uses that word, specifically.

Rosalia is one of the dozens of artists at the Walls Art Park's Spring Paint Jam. It's a weekend for graffiti artists to take a shot at a craft that catches your eye — and all of it is legal.

"It's a great concept and the fact that it's in nature is fantastic, it's amazing," said an Atlanta-based artist.

Of course, not all artists are Tennesseans. You don't always know who will be your graffiti neighbor.

"I met a couple of guys today that are painting on the bigger wall up here," said Christian Rausch. "Few of them I know them, they don't know me because I follow them as I mentioned. Really incredible artists."

Christian and Rosalia Rausch painting on neighboring walls. It's something they've grown to do together. Rosalia is Christian's 19-year-old daughter.

"It's just an overall bonding experience in this crazy world that we live in," she said.

“My daughter wanted to learn graffiti after we’d be stuck at the train stop and she’d see the cars go by and she thought the colors were awesome," Christian said.

While strolling through the park, I found two people from Middle Tennessee who wanted to see the artists at work. They stopped and talked with Christian and Rosalia, and were immediately in awe of the bond between the two.

“And that’s her name -- her nickname is Rukuz," said Ann, who met Rosalia during a visit to the park.

“And I spell it R-U-K-U-Z," Rosalia said.

The pronunciation. Ruckus.

So what's the deeper meaning here?

“Part of me feels sad it’s not more commonplace, but it also makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something in developing a solid relationship with my children," Christian said.

“You know my father has always been my rock," Rosalia said. "I like to say I’m the female version of him, I really am him.”

“I take it while I can," Rosalia added. "I make time for him and he makes time for me.”

The Walls Art Park is open 365 days a year for visitors.