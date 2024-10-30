For five years, Nashville Predators have celebrated courageous pediatric patients in the hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Predators home games are fun from start to finish.

Even when the players aren't on the ice, Bridgestone Arena is loud and fans are engaged.

One moment in particular gets fans on their feet. During games, the team honors a child in the hospital. Pediatric patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital are picked to be the Champ of the Game.

During the unique in-game segment, a child receiving care at the Children’s Hospital is shown live on Fangvision and honored by fans. Since 2019, nearly 200 patients have received the recognition.

“The second the music starts, it’s Carrie Underwood’s The Champion. It’s just unbelievable. People know. It’s just an incredible experience,” said Chelsea Poe, assistant director of Sports and Sponsorships at Vanderbilt Health. “For our families to see their child, who has gone through so much with various health issues, have this moment, is very uplifting. So many talk about how special it is for them.”

Earlier this month, Sophie Taylor, 12, was celebrated. Sophie received a heart transplant at Vanderbilt when she was seven. Five years ago, she was the very first Champ of the Game.

"It's overwhelming from a parent experience because we know the fight and what heroes these children are," said Tessa Taylor, Sophie's mom. "It's amazing to get to share that with everyone else. How wonderful they are. How much they've overcome to bring awareness that these kids are fighting battles."

Sophie was born with a rare heart condition. Her heart's left ventricle was severely underdeveloped. She had multiple surgeries to reroute her blood before her heart transplant.

At game on October 17, Sophie helped the organizations mark the major milestone for Champ of the Game with another appearance on the big screen — this time in person.

"It means a lot," said Sophie Taylor. "I have a lot of emotions. It means so much to get to be here... Thank you to all the Predators and everyone for welcoming me back."

Roman Josi, captain of the Predators had this to say about the heartwarming tradition: "[When] you see the video board .. it doesn't matter if you're down or up, whatever the game score is, it's put aside for a second and you're just so happy to see those kids being so happy."