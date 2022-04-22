For many St. Jude Rock n' Roll runners, the Nashville race is personal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For a race with this many runners, it takes about as many volunteers for the St. Jude Rock n' Roll marathon to regain it's stride.

We’ll fire that start cannon for the marathon and half marathon and off we go," said Drew Wolff, the Regional Director of the Rock n' Roll Racing Series.

For the first time since 2019, the race is back to normal including its traditional time slot in the waning days of April.

"It feels great to be back in April, the sun is shining, Nashville is as alive as ever and this is where we should be," said Wolff.

For a lot of participants, just the joy of running is enough. But for a select few, they have a special reason they want to lace up their running shoes.

"I’m not going to win," said Amy Rose, a seven-time Rock n' Roll racer.

For Rose, she says she already has her grand prize — a happy and healthy niece. But that wasn't always the case.

"She was 5 when she was diagnosed," said Rose.

Lucy's race almost ended too early, because of cancer. Amy gives a lot of the credit to St. Jude's Research Hospital in Memphis.

"By St. Jude and the grace of God, and a lot of prayers, she is with us today," said Rose.

So now, Amy is paying it forward as one of the top fundraisers for St. Jude.

"If they can be sick and go through treatment, and have to deal with what they deal with, then I can keep putting one foot in front of the other, and keep running myself," said the Hendersonville native.

Because with this many runners, winning would be a hard thing to do. But when it comes to making a difference, well, Amy makes it look easy.

"Just to finish, and have fun, and enjoy it and take it all in, and to see our city. We have an incredible city — it’s a hilly city, but it’s an incredible city," said Rose.

