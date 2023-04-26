Watch Now
'Forever Homes Act' signed into law helping foster children get adopted faster in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee officially signed legislation to provide more support for adoptive and foster parents in Tennessee.

The Forever Homes Act will accelerate child placement so that children can be placed into their new homes quicker and easier. It does this by speeding up adoption finalization from six to three months if a court deems fit.

It also provides fosters parents with a respite of up to six months without losing standing as a foster home and extends care services for expectant mothers.

The governor signed the bill in Chattanooga with the Tennessee Department of Children Services and was surrounded by adoptive and foster parents.

Legislators who supported the act's passage said this is a step closer for Tennessee to become a national leader in adoption and foster care.

DCS also offers an incentive for families who adopt from foster care by providing financial assistance for childcare through the age of 12. Families can learn about the program and apply here.

