Forget to send your holiday packages? You'll probably pay more for on-time delivery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Time is slipping away to send your holiday gifts on time.

Tonight marks the deadline to ship UPS packages by ground before Christmas.

To understand the price of faster reindeer watch the player above.

If you forget to send your cards or presents, you may have a late delivery, or you may pay more for on-time delivery.

"So expensive. It's almost as much as the gift is sometimes. I mail it a priority," said Marie Noote, a visitor in Nashville.

"The further you have to move out, get it to us as soon as you can," suggested UPS manager Tracy Umeda.

She says the number of packages filtering through just one Nashville store jumps by nearly 40% during the holidays.

While she adds they've hired extra employees and are working around the clock to fulfill everyone's wishes, they expect the demand to be even higher in the days ahead.

"This weekend is probably going to be very crazy, so everybody just be prepared," she laughed.

While UPS has various options for expedited shipping, Umeda says the earlier you can drop off, the better.