Forgot to make plans for Thanksgiving dinner? Here's where you can get food!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you're looking for a change in tradition or you're reading this the night before Thanksgiving and you forgot to defrost your turkey, we've got you covered!

We've gathered a variety of different Thanksgiving options, from dine-in spots to easy take-out.

There's also eight parks around Tennessee offering meals!

Dine-in

Mere Bulles:

From Prime Rib to Turkey to Salmon, Mere Bulles has you covered!

Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Holiday menu available here

Monell's

Both the Manor and Germantown location will be open Thanksgiving Day, no reservation is needed.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holiday menu available here

Puckett's

Open on Thanksgiving at all locations for all-you-care-to-eat family style meal.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday menu available here

Sperry's

Head out to Cool Springs or stay in Nashville and enjoy a warm and delicious Thanksgiving experience. A $38 meal includes a salad bar & breadboard, turkey breast & cornbread dressing! Not to mention the classic sides!

Hours:

Belle Meade: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cool Springs: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stompin' Grounds

Enjoy a buffetfrom 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 23. Meals are $85 a person with kids 12 and under 1/2 off.

Take-out:

Edley's

Edley's has small options that feed two to three people, medium and large options that feed more than 10 people, so you can choose the meal kit that best fits your situation. You must order by November 19.

Loveless Cafe

Get a meal pack from Loveless! Each pack includes turkey, biscuits, three sides and all the fixings! The meals serve six people, you just have to heat it up!

November 10 is the last day to order ahead.

Martin's

Bring Martin's to your table! You must place your order by 2 p.m. on November 16. Thanksgiving orders are available for pick-up between Monday, November 20 to Wednesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Mere Bulles

With plenty of options, you can order a full meal from Mere Bulles! All orders must be picked up on November 22.

Monell's

Catered Thanksgiving meal feeds two to three people, with all dishes pre-packaged and ready for reheating.



It's recommended you reserve your meal early as the catering sells out in advance every year. You can check here to see if meals are still being sold. Note: if the meals are not sold out, the order cut off time is Friday, November 16th at 5 p.m.

Puckett's

To-go orders accepted through 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 18. All items come chilled and must be reheated. You can place your online order here.

The Gumbo Bros

Spice things up this year with a Cajun fried turkey! All items are served cold and ready to be reheated! Pickup is from November 20 through the 22.

Von Elrod's

From Turkey to pie, you can get everything made ahead of time from Von Elrods. The deadline for pre-orders is Friday, November 17 at 6 p.m.

Non-holiday specific meals:

The following restaurants are open for dining on Thanksgiving! We can't confirm whether they'll all have thanksgiving food but you will be able to get a warm meal!

Red Lobster

Golden Corral

Waffle House

Ruby Tuesday

Popeyes

Applebee's

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Did we miss a spot? Let us know at newsroom@newschannel5.com