Former addict finds redemption with help from Mt. Juliet ministry

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Becoming sober is no easy feat. Many former addicts will tell you it’s something you have to be ready for. But sometimes, having someone to encourage you along the way makes the journey easier.

At 37 years old, most people wouldn’t know the trials and tribulations Leo Morris has endured.

"I started getting high at 13, and it really started to affect my life at 20 and just gradually got worse," Morris said.

Over time, his addiction became more powerful, leading to him being homeless on and off for 10 years.

"I went about a year without even calling my kids or any family members, besides when they knew something was really wrong," he said.

Concern from Morris’ family eventually led him to Michael and Amanda Ray of Blue Flame Ministry.

The couple took their mobile barbershop to homeless camps like Tent City to provide free haircuts, food, and clothes.

"I was born to help people just as he was," Amanda Ray said.

One day, the Rays received a message from Morris’ sister asking if they had seen him.

"From that message, he stuck out to us, and every time we were down there, we would watch him and sneak pics to send to his sister and family," Michael Ray said.

Morris was never brave enough to get a haircut from Michael.

"I was infected with sepsis, shooting bad dope or bad needles. I had bugs crawling all over me, living in open wounds. Pretty dark time," Morris said.

Over time, the relationship between Morris and the Rays grew. When he was finally ready, they dropped him off at rehab.

He has now been clean for 27 months.

"I’m a recovered addict," Morris said.

The Rays want to continue spreading hope, but funds have become tight.

"We haven’t really been able to afford to take the bus out other than to Murfreesboro and back home to get extra money to provide food and whatever else is needed on the streets," Michael Ray said.

They have been traveling to Murfreesboro, taking donations for haircuts, hoping to save enough money to help more people like Morris.

"Somebody has to be there when they make that choice," he said.

Morris has since joined Blue Flame Ministry and hopes the community will rally around them to support their mission.

He believes everything will work out — just as it was meant for him to meet the Rays.

"It’s all God. There’s no coincidence in the way it all went down," Morris said.

If you would like to support the ministry and their work to help the homeless community. They have set up a GoFundMe.

