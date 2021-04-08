Watch
Former cheer coach indicted after allegedly hiding camera in bathroom

WTVF
Posted at 5:24 PM, Apr 08, 2021
SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Smith County Grand Jury indicted former cheerleading coach Andrew Halford on a 12-count indictment including charges of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to an affidavit out of Smith County, Halford admitted to hiding a GoPro camera in a girls' dressing room/bathroom. He was working for Elite Cheerleading and Athletics at the time.

He was indicted on the following charges:

  • 3 counts attempted especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor
  • 3 counts attempted aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor
  • 3 counts unlawful photography in violation of privacy
  • 3 counts attempt to commit especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

Halford's bond has been set at $100,000. His arraignment is set for April 16 at 10 a.m. in Smith County Court.

Halford also admitted to taking the camera to Premier Athletics in Franklin. No charges have been filed in that case.

