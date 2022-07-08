FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former cheerleading coach is facing another indictment involving minors, this time in Williamson County for charges of attempted aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor.

Smith County Sheriff's Office Andrew Wayne Halford

Andrew Halford was arrested in late January 2021 and in April faced a 12-count indictment in Smith County that includes charges of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He is accused of hiding a camera in a girls' bathroom while working for Elite Cheerleading and Athletics in Carthage. Halford reportedly admitted to hiding a GoPro camera in a backpack that recorded girls changing clothes.

As for the most recent indictment, Halford faces six counts of attempted aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor on or around August 3 and September 21, 2020.