Former Classmate of Fla. School Shooter Talks About Losing Friends In Tragedy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The heartbreak continued in Parkland, Florida as four of the seventeen school shooting victims were laid to rest.
Students and parents across the country have felt the impact of the shooting, and many are asking what they can do to stop this from happening again.
Vanderbilt University freshman Abby Brafman was one of those people.
“It’s horrifying. It’s my friends and my community and my freshman building where I had my first high school courses ever,” said Brafman.
Last year, she graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and still has many close friends at the school.
Over the weekend, she flew home to Florida to attend several of the victims’ funerals.
“Through this I’ve come to realize that everyone will feel the impact of a mass shooting in their life if nothing is done about it. I never thought it would be me, and I never thought it would be my community by why couldn’t it be,” said Brafman.
Brafman was organizing a March for Our Lives event inspired by her former classmates in Florida.
She’s still working out the details, but the event is set for March 24th at Centennial Park, and Brafman says the goal of the march is to start a conversation about how to prevent mass shootings in schools.
Similar marches will take place across the country.