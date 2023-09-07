Leaving a lasting legacy: Former coach, teacher honored at Martin Luther King Jr. High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Leaving a lasting legacy, it is not an easy thing to do. But one former coach's family is making sure his name and impact stands the test of time.

Martin Luther King Jr. High School played in important role in Paul Bass' story.

"I said I thought you wanted to go to med school. He told me once I got in that classroom I knew what I supposed to be doing," Paul's sister Eleanor Bass said.

He taught and coached for years before he died back in 2022.

"He made a conscious decision that this is where his calling was, this is where he wanted to be, this is where he could best serve," Paul's nephew Eddie Patton-Gooch said.

That service will be remembered thanks to Eddie and others.

Current and future students can learn about Paul and his 25 years as a wrestling coach, in the newly named "The Paul Elton Bass Wrestling Room".

"He felt that he could really put students in positions to see how great they can be even beyond their own imaginary ceilings," Eddie said.

But Coach Bass was more than just a wrestling coach, he was apart of a lot of different teams both in and out of the sporting world. While there were trophies and state appearances along the way, the stories of his impact shared with his family, are the legacy he leaves behind.