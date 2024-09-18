Former CPA student released after making threats against the school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a federal charge of cyberstalking, a man is now on house incarceration after making threats toward Christ Presbyterian Academy, where he used to attend school.

The case began this past spring after Kalvin McClure left a voicemail on the school's phone. The rambling voicemail referenced the movie "Deadpool" and a murderous rampage. This voicemail followed several tweets on his account, where he showed himself walking on the school grounds. Surveillance footage showed McClure trying to access the school, flipping off the school and taking a photo of the campus maps.

McClure attended CPA from 1999 until 2004, according to court documents. After his arrest, he has been seeing mental health care providers under the direction of the federal court. As first reported by the Nashville Banner, a hearing this week about the case demonstrated McClure "was suffering from psychotic delusions at the time of the threatening comments but has since been going through treatment and staying on medication." But per the Banner's reporting, federal agents who testified "McClure fit the profile of someone who was escalating toward violence."

The Banner reported "CPA’s headmaster and a parent told the court they still fear violence against the private Nashville school."

His release comes on the heels of more than a dozen school threats this fall against Middle Tennessee schools, most of which happened after a mass shooting at a Georgia high school. Students will start going back to the school next week.

As late as Tuesday, a Nashville 11-year-old was arrested for making a threat against a middle school.

Impact on the school

The FBI interviewed six victims surrounding the voicemail left on the school's phone, which prompted the school to shut down for a day last March.

All of the victims — who worked at the school — reported being hyper-vigilant after McClure left the voicemail. One of the victims had a family connection to The Covenant School mass shooting in March 2023. Court records show that the threat at CPA left an imprint on this victim.

"(The victim) was scared for his three children who attend CPA and was also concerned for his three nieces who transferred to CPA from The Covenant School after the mass shooting that occurred there on March 27, 2023. (The victim) had an immediate fear of a repeat of The Covenant School shooting and the decision to close the school caused some traumatic responses," court documents showed.

Other victims reported anxiety, fear and feelings of lack of safety. The victims said the school hired more security for the campus, but staff said they noticed a general unease among parents and longer hugs in the drop off line.

"(The victim) now fears for his safety while on campus," the FBI agent reported in court documents. "(The victim) explained that this is a fear that he did not have prior to the voicemail. (The victim) also reported that due to McClure's actions, students and teachers have expressed concerns and fear for their safety. Many are concerned this threat may lead to another school shooting like that which occurred at The Covenant School."

Conditions of his release

must take all medication prescribed by his physician and allow Pretrial Services to monitor his medication.

complete all necessary releases to share medical information with the parties identified in Court.

must not possess or use a mobile phone, computer, SmartTV, or any other device with access to any online internet service.

must be accompanied by either parent when leaving the home.

If the defendant enters within 5 miles of Christ Presbyterian Academy ("CPA") or Christ Presbyterian Church immediate notification (including the sharing of GPS points) will be given to the appointed CPA school representative, Homeland Security, FBI, and local police.

One parent must be home with the defendant at all times.

must coordinate with Pretrial Services for any and all media access.

must submit his cell phone, computer, or other electronic communication or data storage devices or media and effects for search at any time, with or without a warrant, by any Pretrial Services or Probation Officer with reasonable suspicion concerning a violation of a condition of pretrial release.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.