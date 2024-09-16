Former FBI agent gives inside look into investigation following apparent assassination attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the investigation into the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump continues, we're getting an inside look into the questions investigators are likely asking.

In doing so, I spoke to a former FBI agent for a look into what's likely the second attempt on the former president's life in just as many months.

Scott Augenbaum is a retired FBI special agent who said today is a very busy day for the Secret Service, FBI and other agencies investigating the apparent assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump.

He said agents are likely going through the suspect's computer and talking to his family, friends, neighbors and co-workers, with the ultimate goal to determine if there were other people involved in the apparent attempt.

This attempt is different than the one in July in at least one big way: the suspect in this weekend's attempt is still alive and now under arrest. But Augenbaum said with him assigned a lawyer, he's likely not talking to law enforcement.